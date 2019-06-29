Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) versus FMC (NASDAQ:FMC) Financial Contrast

FMC (NYSE:FMC) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get FMC alerts:

89.8% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FMC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FMC has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 9.57% 27.53% 8.54% Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FMC and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 3 8 0 2.73 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Loop Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than FMC.

Dividends

FMC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. FMC pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FMC and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.73 billion 2.31 $502.10 million $6.29 13.19 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -25.36

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FMC beats Loop Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial applications. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.