Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 19.68 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.20 ($0.80). The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.74.

In other news, insider Richard Duffy purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

