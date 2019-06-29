Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 469,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LILA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 684,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LILA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.