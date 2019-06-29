LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.90.

LGIH stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 3,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $261,974.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,841,240.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,231,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 186,150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,684,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,027,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

