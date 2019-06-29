LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,853,300 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Larry Snider sold 13,170 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $897,008.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,956,301.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,308 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,002,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,235.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 222,442 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,605,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,664,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,150 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The company has a current ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.06 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

