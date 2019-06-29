Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 58,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,168. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $107,598.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 187,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.