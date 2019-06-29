Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Lantronix had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 32,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $111,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $56,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

