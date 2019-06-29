La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of LZB opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

