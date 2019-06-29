Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

KFY opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

