Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knowles Corporation operates as a supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions. The Company designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones, speakers, and receivers for the handset, tablet, and other consumer electronic markets. It also designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. Knowles Corporation is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,617 shares of company stock worth $45,289 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Knowles by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Knowles by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

