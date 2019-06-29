Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 238.13 ($3.11).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 214.90 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 201.80 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.