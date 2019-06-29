Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SANT. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.70 ($32.21).

ETR SANT opened at €20.48 ($23.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.44. S&T has a one year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a one year high of €28.06 ($32.63).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

