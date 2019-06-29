KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.
KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.
Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02.
In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KB Home by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in KB Home by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
