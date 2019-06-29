KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,969,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KB Home by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in KB Home by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

