KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, RTT News reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.26.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 68,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,782,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,216.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.