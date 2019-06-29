KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. KB Home also reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.82 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,216.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 183,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $4,656,560.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,846,478.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in KB Home by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 636,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603,291 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KB Home by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KB Home by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 3,296,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.