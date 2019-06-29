JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded HP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in HP by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

