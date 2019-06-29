JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €91.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.59 ($112.31).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €86.02 ($100.02) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of €84.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

