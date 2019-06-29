JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €81.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.06 ($86.11).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at €74.50 ($86.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.23. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.