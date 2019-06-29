ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Upgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. ITV PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

