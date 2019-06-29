Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $167.00. 7,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $202.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 151.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Investors Title from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.