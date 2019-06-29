Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC cut their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.92 ($1.28).

Shares of Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 76.28 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 75.64 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

In other Intu Properties news, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

