Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Sells $407,100.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 10,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

INST opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.51. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 108,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Instructure by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Instructure by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,386,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Instructure by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 265,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Instructure by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,273,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 140,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

