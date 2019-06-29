Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Insider Sells 405 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven C. Zola sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,691.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $173.15 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $141.10 and a 52 week high of $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $651.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 207.22%. The company had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 138,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.