Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Insider Sells $141,292.15 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) insider Steven C. Zola sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $141,292.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at $360,519.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $173.15 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 207.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

