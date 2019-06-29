Insider Selling: SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO Sells $44,073.72 in Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $44,073.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Lista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00.

Shares of SBBX opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 235,523 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 56,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

