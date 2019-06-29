Insider Selling: River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Insider Sells £628,455.45 in Stock

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider Mike Faulkner sold 237,153 shares of River and Mercantile Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total transaction of £628,455.45 ($821,188.36).

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

RIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities raised shares of River and Mercantile Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of River and Mercantile Group from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 284 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

