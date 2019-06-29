Insider Selling: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,360,373.39 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 13,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $2,360,373.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 211,243 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $36,031,718.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 72,339 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $12,299,800.17.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sardar Biglari sold 98,939 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $16,830,513.29.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Sardar Biglari sold 12,130 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $2,062,342.60.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

