Insider Buying: Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Acquires A$33,124.77 in Stock

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Stephen Zurhaar acquired 157,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,124.77 ($23,492.74).

Stephen Zurhaar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Valmec alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Stephen Zurhaar acquired 242,263 shares of Valmec stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$50,632.97 ($35,909.91).

On Friday, March 29th, Stephen Zurhaar acquired 500,000 shares of Valmec stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Shares of Valmec stock opened at A$0.23 ($0.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Valmec Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.37 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.