Insider Buying: Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) Insider Purchases A$1,500,000.00 in Stock

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) insider Philip St Baker bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($1,063,829.79).

ASX:NVX opened at A$0.44 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Novonix Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.36 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of A$0.75 ($0.53).

About Novonix

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

