Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Andrea M. Stephen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,554.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MAC opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.76). Macerich had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.08.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

