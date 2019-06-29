Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Insider Purchases $104,800.00 in Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) insider Craig P. Russ bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EFR opened at $13.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 244,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 95.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.