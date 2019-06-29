Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Up 8.5%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.64. 1,828,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,210,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 265.29% and a negative net margin of 578.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

