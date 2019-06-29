InnerWorkings’ (INWK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

INWK stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

