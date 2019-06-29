Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of INGR opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 86.9% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

