Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Short Interest Update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,300 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 557,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Ingevity stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 641,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,356. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02. Ingevity has a one year low of $74.98 and a one year high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,339,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingevity by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,486,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 724,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 57,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

