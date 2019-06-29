Independent Research Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.78 ($117.18).

Shares of MOR opened at €84.45 ($98.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.75. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 1 year high of €124.90 ($145.23).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

