IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43-4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.85.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $1,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

