Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 33,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

