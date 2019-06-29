HYCON Price Up 75.7% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00289580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.01785839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00151313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00027665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 2,990,380,435 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,110,340 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

