HUZU (HUZU) Trading Down 42.7% This Week

HUZU (CURRENCY:HUZU) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. HUZU has a market capitalization of $127,934.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of HUZU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUZU coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, HUZU has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUZU Coin Profile

HUZU is a coin. HUZU’s total supply is 4,368,447 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,852 coins. HUZU’s official Twitter account is @huzucoin . HUZU’s official website is huzu.io . HUZU’s official message board is medium.com/@enrico_22150

Buying and Selling HUZU

HUZU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUZU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUZU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUZU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

