Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by HSBC

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.10 ($86.16).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.50 ($68.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €55.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a fifty-two week high of €80.64 ($93.77).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

