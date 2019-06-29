HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of HTGM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 461,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,412. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.86.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 399.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,140,299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 137,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

