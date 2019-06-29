Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $364.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.35. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 27.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.90 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $49,639.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

