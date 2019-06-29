Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.55 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLHR. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.86. Herman Miller has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $45.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herman Miller will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $122,206.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,781.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

