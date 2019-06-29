Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Herc reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.90 million. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Herc by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,909,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,244,000 after buying an additional 105,654 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,436,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 683,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,646,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 959,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,989. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Herc has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.