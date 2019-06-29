HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, analysts predict that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (HNNMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.