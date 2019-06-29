Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 102,886 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 98,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 802,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

