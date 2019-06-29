Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

HCSG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,635,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 622,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 159,160 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

