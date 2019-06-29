Health Insurance Innovations Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter worth $155,000.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

