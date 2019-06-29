Head to Head Contrast: Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) vs. Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reebonz and Youngevity International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Reebonz currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.01%. Youngevity International has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Reebonz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A -93.13% -55.78% Youngevity International -17.08% -125.30% -32.44%

Volatility & Risk

Reebonz has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reebonz and Youngevity International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.21 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Youngevity International $162.45 million 1.01 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Youngevity International has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reebonz beats Youngevity International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

